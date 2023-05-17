Bengaluru: BJP leaders visit home of murdered party worker, provide compensation

Bengaluru : An incident of murder took place in the Hoskote taluk of Bengaluru Rural district on Saturday which claimed the life of a BJP worker. Krishnappa (55) was mercilessly assaulted with an axe amidst the backdrop of a victory celebration organized by Congress workers.

According to sources, numerous Congress workers were setting off fireworks close to Krishnappa’s residence while the party workers were celebrating. Krishnappa then objected to the act and soon, an argument unfolded, escalating to a point where he became the target of a brutal axe assault.

Tragically, Krishnappa succumbed to his injuries on the spot. His wife, Gangamma and son, Babu who rushed to his aid, were also subjected to the attack. Both of them were left injured after the incident.

Following this incident, a delegation of BJP leaders, including Nalin Kumar Kateel, former minister KS Eshwarappa, former Hoskote MLA M T B Nagaraj, MLAs Byrati Basavaraj and Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, as well as MLCs Keshav Prasad and YA Narayanaswamy visited Krishnappa’s house. The leaders then offered condolences and support to Gangamma.

The BJP delegation also gave Gangamma a compensation as a gesture of assistance and then visited Babu who was admitted at a private hospital.

Police sources said that the accused, Aditya and Ganesh have been arrested in this case.