Bengaluru Brand cannot be ruined if someone says something: Minister 

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru citizens were let down by the shoddy work of civic authorities and several tweets and social media posts from the public were not taken seriously. The Former Infosys CEO and businessman TV Mohandas Pai in a tweet to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National Secretary BL Sathosh said : 'Narendra Modi Sir we need your intervention! These are citizen views. We are high taxpayers and we get such bad governance. We need governance reforms, five city corporations, better project management.'

Responding to Mohandas Pai's tweet, Revenue Minister R Ashok said that ' The feeling on deterioration of Bengaluru brand is taken seriously. Bengaluru has grown a lot and people are coming here from many states. Bengaluru Brand cannot be ruined if someone says something. It has not rained only in Bengaluru. It has rained everywhere, including America and Pakistan. No one can stop the rain. Measures can be taken to ensure smooth flow of rain water. The government will take all measures', he added.

Bengaluru Traffic police personnel were seen clearing the drain vent on the waterlogged stretch near Eco space, Bellandur, Outer Ring Road following recent heavy rain.

Family members struggle to carry corpse Due to the continuous torrential rains, the road and the layouts were flooded in Bengaluru, the deceased family members struggled to carry the corpse for the cremation.

'Rainbow Drive' is a 300-house residential block in Bengaluru. A person who suffered a heart attack died before he could be taken to the hospital, after which the family scrambled to carry the body in the flowing water. The family members could not take Srinivas Rama Rao to the hospital in time. Even the ambulance could not come because of the water. His dead body was carried by his relatives in the flowing water on their shoulders.