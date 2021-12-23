Bengaluru: Celebrities extend support to artisans at Gandhi Shilp Bazaar

Bengaluru: The Gandhi Shilp Bazaar Exhibition which is being held in the city continued to attract customers and celebrities from across Bengaluru. Bengalureans got a chance to meet artisans and buy some of the best and unique handicrafts.



Speaking on the occasion, actor Rekha Krishnappa said, "It is great to see so many talented artisans from across the country exhibiting their products. I went around the expo area and realised how creative and amazing these products are. As this is a free exhibition, I request Bengalureans to visit the expo and help the artisans who have been affected severely by the pandemic."

The exhibition cum sale is being held at White Houzz Convention Hall (next to BDA complex), HSR Layout Sixth Sector. The exhibition is organised by the Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited. It features special craftsmanship, elegant paintings, textiles, jewellery and many more.

Speaking on the occasion, another actor Ranjani Raghavan said, "More than 100 artisans from across the country are here at the expo. I will support them by buying their products and request everyone to do so as we need to do our bit to help them. I request every Bengalureans to visit the expo and buy the products here." Film director and producer Roopa Iyer said, "Many artisans have come with their exhibits, we need to purchase and support them. We need to motivate them as this is a prestigious issue to see so many artisans at one place." IPS officer Dr Sharanappa SD said, "I am sure everyone who visits this expo will like the products. As there is no entry fee, I request more and more people to make use of it. We need to encourage these artisans to preserve their products for the future."