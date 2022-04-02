Bengaluru: Culinary lab for special children

Bengaluru: Bangalore North Ladies Circle 14 and Bangalore North Round Table 25 have come forward to help Brindavan Education Trust set up a culinary lab at a cost of Rs 2,15,000. The project has covered the installation of new sinks, ovens, expansion of the classroom by breaking a wall and creating a wider space, installation of a workstation in the middle of the classroom etc. This will be a pre-vocational training centre where kids with learning disabilities will be trained in kitchen skills. This will of course aid them as a life skill, to learn to be self-dependant and learn the value of nutrition/cooking for oneself.

The founders at Brindavan Education Trust have a very simple mission: social justice for special children. Going from learning difficulties to teaching coping skills, they are working very hard to create a more inclusive society and a more inclusive world. Brindavan is committed to creating employment opportunities for their kids by inviting various hospitality leaders to meet their kids and hire them. "Brindavan wants to prepare their special kids for the real world and aid them in reaching their potential and achieve sustainable employment. We believe all children have the ability to learn. Brindavan offers specific goals and programs for children to ensure successful skill training, school completion, and prevocational skill-building." says Brindavan co-founder Gayathri Krishna.

"Today we've all come together to create that step for their students," says Circler Shilpa Mithun, chairperson of BNLC14. The chief guests of the inauguration were Area 6 ACP Cr. Nidhi Somani and Area 6 ACM Tr. Sandesh Kumar and Area projects convenor Tr. Vaibhav Arora.