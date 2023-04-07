Bengaluru: Devotees throng in at Karaga festival for landmark procession

Bengaluru: Karaga Shaktyotsava, a landmark of the city's cultural and historical heritage, was held with respect and devotion. Lakhs of devotees gathered at the unfathomable glory at midnight on Thursday. This time, people were in thousands to watch the Karaga procession.

Bhajans and other devotional programmes were held in the temple premises from Thursday morning itself. The temple premises were reeking with the fragrance of jasmine and camphor. Just as the Maharathotsav was leaving from the Dharmarayaswamy Temple in Nagarthpet, from the sanctum sanctorum, Draupadi Devi's jasmine flowered karaga was taken. Lakhs of devotees were blessed by having a darshan of Karaga who left at 12.30 pm by chanting 'Govinda Govinda' name.

Arrangements were made for drinking water, Jaggery water(panaka) and buttermilk throughout the route. There was also an adequate police presence.

V Gyanendra, a priest of the Thigala community, carried the Karaga as per the tradition which has been going on for hundreds of years. Especially, he created excitement among the devotees by carrying a crown weighing about 40 kg (silver mixed metal) decorated with jasmine flowers on his head and walking briskly through the various roads of Bangalore for the whole night and dancing every now and then. The veerakumara's who marched in the procession provided security to Karaga. They recited the name of Govinda.

On Karaga procession day, it must rain. Even if there is no heavy rain, at least a few drops of rainfall will shower. Similarly, on Thursday too, rain fell in many parts of the city, witnessing the tradition.

Many dignitaries participated in the festival. At this time, it is customary to visit the 'Mastan Sab Dargah' of Aralepet, a confluence of spirituality, offer puja and then proceed to the Karaga Utsav. Accordingly, this time too it was conducted according to Shastra.