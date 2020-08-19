Bengaluru Doctor With ISIS Links Arrested By NIA 

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru doctor was arrested by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) for his links with ISIS.

Dr Abdur Rahman Is alleged to have links with ISIS operatives. He had joined hands with one, Jahanzaib of ISIS and other Syria based operatives. He was in the process of developing medical app weaponry related application to help ISIS cadres for helping the injured ISIS fighters in conflict zones.

The accused is said to have confessed to this conspiracy. The doctor is said to cleared MS in Opthalmology only three days ago. The accused had also visited ISIS medical camp in Syria for treating injured ISIS fighters and stayed for ten days before returning to India.

NSA officers have seized his cell phones and laptop. Currently, Dr Abdur Rahman had links with the state-Khorasan province (ISKP) an offshoot of ISIS. The accused was arrested in South Bengaluru at Basavanagudi area on late Monday night. It is said that the doctor was updating on CAA related issues regarding the police action and the number of arrests made in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to Sadiya and Nabeel Siddick Khatri from Pune who in turn had links with second-line leaders of ISIS in Syria.

The medical college where Rahman studied had no knowledge of his activities. However, the NIA had arrested Sadia and Nabeel in July.