Bengaluru: Doctors give auto drivers tips on healthy lifestyle

Bengaluru: To understand the concerns of auto drivers and provide them health care tips, NU Hospitals organised "Auto Drivers' Get-Together' at Padmanabhanagar.

During the programme, the auto drivers said how they could not concentrate on their health as most of them were working round-the-clock. Many times, they have to sleep in the vehicle while waiting for customers. Lack of toilet facilities and inadequate drinking water have a detrimental effect on their health.

Dr Dilip Rangarajan (Group Medical Director and Senior Nephrologist, NU Hospitals) made a presentation on a healthy lifestyle that needs to be adopted. Dr Vinod Kumar P (Consultant Urologist, General surgeon at NU Hospitals) suggested that despite hectic work schedule, the auto drivers should not neglect their health.

"We get many complaints related to kidney stones. I have explained to the auto drivers what could be the possibilities of kidney stones and how auto drivers should drink water regularly. Many tend to drink water at one go and then don't drink at all. This is a wrong process and instead water should be taken at regular intervals to ensure that the body is rehydrated", Dr Kumar said besides giving insights on other health issues like prostate enlargement etc.

Dr Prakrutha (well-known obstetrician - gynaecologist and a noted fertility and IVF specialist) spoke about various issues faced by women.

She said that though women were not present at the event, the auto drivers could take back the tips to home so that they could guide the women at home when they face any issues.

During the programme, Durga Prasad (founder of Aram Auto), Manjunath (Bengaluru Naga Auto Chalakara Adhyaksha, Karunadu Vijaya Sene) and Manjunath (Peace Auto, Padmanabhanagar Constituency president) were felicitated.