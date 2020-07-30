Bengaluru duo held for posting girls' images on porn site

Bengaluru: Two men have been held for uploading around 30 images of college girls on pornographic website xhamster, according to an official here on Thursday.

Ajay Rajagopal and Vishkath were arrested under sections 66 and 67 of the Information Technology Act for uploading photographs of college girls, said Kuldeep Jain, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, said the victims' photographs had been taken from their social media accounts. Eight FIRs have been registered in this case.

Vishkath, a college student, used to chat with Rajagopal, 37 and unmarried, pretending to be a girl using a fake social media profile. They indulged in dirty talk several times but had never met.

Later, Vishkath started sharing images of college girls and Rajagopal would upload them on the porn website, said Jain. "One motive for uploading the pictures was to harass those girls. There was no involvement of money," said Jain.

The CCB has got those webpages removed from xhamster by writing to legal agencies. "All the pages have been brought down. None of the information is available now. We got the IP addresses of the accused and cracked the case in 2-3 days," he said.

Both the accused were produced in the court and are in the police custody.