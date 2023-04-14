Bengaluru: Dynasts to the fore again; 29 out of 56 tickets on BJP list go to kin

Bengaluru: Are we going back to the days of dynasties? Even in the 21st-century democracy? Lists of the political parties bare it all! BJP takes the cake! The pollsters and analysts have pointed out that this is the longest list so far in any elections in the recent past to have dynasts getting tickets. The BJP has given 29 seats to the relatives and families of their leaders out of the 56 new faces after axing as many aspirants in the senior grade.

The list which is making rounds in the political circles has many candidates from the BJP has somebody in the family who has held posts or been elected from the party in the past some of them are union ministers, state ministers, MLAs and MPs.

Some of the prominent names that have appeared on the list is that of Shashikala Jolle wife of Annasaheb Jolle president MP from the Chikkodi Parliamentary constituency. Shashikala will contest from Nippani assembly segment under the same parliamentary constituency. In Chikkodi-Sadalga Ramesh Katti younger brother of Umesh Katti is former MLA and minister.

In Hukkeri Nikhil Katti is the son of Umesh Katti. In Arabhavi Balachandra Jarkiholi is the MLA and Minister in BJP government, Ramesh Jarkhiholi himself is contesting in Gokak. In Saundatti Yellamma Rathna wife of late Vishwanath Mamani is MLA of Saundatti.

In Afzalpur Malakiah Guthedar, his brother Subhash Guthedar is also an MLA. In Chincholi Avinash Jadhav son of Umesh Jadhav incumbent MP from Gulburga. In Gulburga south Dattatreya Patil son of Chandrashekar Patil Revoor form MLA of the same constituency.

In Shiggaon Basavaraj Bommai is contesting - his father SR Bommai was the Chief Minister of Karnataka. The list goes on to reach 29 names of dynasts.

The rule of dynasts is luckily or more characteristically restricted to Kalyana Karnataka, Kittur Karnataka and the northern districts mainly only few constituencies in Bengaluru like CV Raman Nagar, Gandhinagar, Basavanagudi are mentioned. While sporadically Ramanagaram, Sira, Tumukur city, Nanjangud, Hanur, Shikaripura, Soraba, Hiriyur, Bellary city and Bellary rural, Kampli, Vijayanagara are mentioned.

The modern political thinkers from various sections of the society ask the political parties if this was right and say that they are disappointed with the quality of leaders that the system was putting out.