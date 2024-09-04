Bengaluru Ganesha Pandals Now Require FSSAI Certification

Live
In View of Safety Standards in Prasadam Distribution
Bengaluru: As Ganesha Chaturthi approaches, Bengaluru's pandal organisers face new regulations aimed at ensuring the safety and quality of prasadam distributed during the festival. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has mandated that all prasadam given out at Ganesha pandals must be certified by them.
In a recent communication to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the FSSAI emphasised the importance of maintaining hygiene and food quality standards during the festivities. Organisers are now required to secure FSSAI certification in addition to the usual permits from local authorities such as the police, BBMP, and BESCOM.
The FSSAI has issued a stern warning that any pandal found distributing prasadam without the necessary certification will face strict action. This new rule is part of a broader effort to ensure that the food given to devotees during the festival meets the highest safety standards.