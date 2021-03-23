Bengaluru: Hotel association alleges harassment by BBMP

Bengaluru: Stating its grievance with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association alleged that the Marshals appointed by the civic agency are harassing the small hotels.

Elucidating one of the incidents, the President of association, P.C. Rao said, "Just 2 days ago, the marshals entered a small hotel located in Malleshwaram and skimmed the whole dust bin.

They found a small piece of plastic and levied Rs 5,000 fine. They also threatened to cancel the hotel licence. Under the pretext of controlling Covid-19, the actions of marshalls have gone beyond limits.

We have not seen these marshalls impose any rule and slap fines at political events and protests. Hotel owners in the interest of its customers and their employees, have been religiously following all the rules laid down by the government."

Rao remarked that at a time when the industry has taken a severe beating during the pandemic harassment by the Marshals add to the woes. The association has conveyed the issue to the chief minister, B S Yediyurappa, and solicited the BBMP commissioner, N Manjunath Prasad's cooperation.