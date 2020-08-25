Bengaluru: IISC drones to spray fungicide on arecanut trees

Bengaluru: Drifting from the conventional method of spraying fungicide on arecanut trees the Indian Institute of Science's (IISc), department Divecha Centre of Climate Change has developed an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) that can automatically spray fungicide solution on arecanut trees. The drone was tested at the arecanut farms near Bellandur in Bengaluru.

"Conventionally laborers are employed to climb up trees and spray the solution. We have decided to address the problem with the UAV that can semi-automatically spray fungicide solutions on arecanut trees. We have tested the drone at Bellandur," said Abhishek B, project assistant with the department.

The UAV that can fly up to 50 feet has a carrying capacity of 400gm and requires human assistance only to navigate from one tree to the other.

"The less the weight of the payload the drones will fly at a greater height. Being free from manual intervention the UAV requires human assistance only to navigate from tree to another. It has an inbuilt camera to find the fungus on the arecanut trees," Abhishek explains.

Karnataka holding the highest share arecanut production (40%) followed by Kerala and Assam, the project assistant offered his insight. "UAV's have lowered operating costs and pose minimal risk to human pilots.

However, the lack of obstacle avoidance capabilities has limited the use of those vehicles. Drones with inadequate sense are at risk of colliding with aerial objects or tall structures." In order to make these systems practical, highly reliable collision avoiding mechanisms must be implemented.