Bengaluru is turning into ‘Gundiyuru’: HDK

Bengaluru: The pothole crisis in Bengaluru has once again erupted into a political storm. Citizens, entrepreneurs, and IT employees have raised their voices against the deteriorating roads. While several IT giants have warned, “We may leave Bengaluru”, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has issued a deadline for repairs.

Meanwhile, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy lashed out at the government, stating that the city’s global reputation has suffered a severe blow. “The proud city built by Nadaprabhu Kempegowda has now become infamous as a city of potholes. Bengaluru is turning into ‘Gundiyuru’ (pothole city), which is a tragedy,” he said in a sharp social media post.

Holding both the Chief Minister and Deputy CM directly responsible, Kumaraswamy remarked: “Every step is a death trap, every corner a garbage dump—is this what Greater Bengaluru means? What is the BBMP doing? Are they swallowing public tax money and giving nothing in return?” Backing the concerns of industries, Kumaraswamy added, “For the first time in history, companies themselves have openly exposed the government’s failures. The government claims it has no funds to fix potholes, but where is the taxpayers’ money going?”

In a message to companies threatening to leave, Kumaraswamy urged them to stay. “Do not abandon Bengaluru. This city has a great legacy. We will teach this leather-skinned government a lesson.