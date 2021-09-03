Bengaluru: Man held for cheating women with matrimonial promise

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru city police arrested a man for conning the women he met on matrimonial sites. The 34-year-old accused Jagannath S Sajjanar, of Vijayapura was nabbed here on Wednesday.



A 31- year-old woman Nagashree from Surathkal, has filed a complaint with the police accusing Jagannath of cheating her.

Jagannath claimed that he was a civil engineer in his bio data posted on several matrimonial sites. He reportedly used to convince his victims of his good upbringing before winning their trust. Later, he used to lure them into giving him money which he would never return.

Nagashree who works for a private hospital has claimed that Jagannath borrowed Rs 3 lakh from her to buy a flat for them. She pledged her gold ornaments with a finance company to raise the money to help him. The accused had later returned Rs 1.5 lakh to gain her confidence and borrowed the same amount again from her.

The police officials claim that the accused's modus operandi was to mostly target women aged above 30 and divorced women. He is said to be facing over 10 cheating cases in several police stations in the State.