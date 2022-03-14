Bengaluru: 'Midnight Ride' to raise awareness on women's safety

Bengaluru: Bengaluru witnessed a unique midnight ride on Saturday where 100 bikers from different parts of the city rode to create awareness and safety for women. Dr Ramesh Kancharla (Chairman and Managing Director, Rainbow Hospitals) flagged off this unique 'Midnight Ride 2022', an all-women's bike ride, on Saturday evening at Rainbow Children's Hospital, Marathalli. The event was organised by Rainbow Children's Hospital to highlight the theme-#Break the bias to commemorate the International Women's Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ramesh said, " This represents the true 'Naari Shakti'. We need to promote equality in society and this midnight bike ride has demonstrated that women can ride at any time on the streets and not be bound by time. The Rainbow Children's Hospital has taken up the right initiative at the right time. This midnight ride is unique in many aspects. Firstly, women are not bound by time. If a man goes out in the evening or night, so can a woman. Secondly, this midnight event organised by Rainbow Children's Hospital has set an example that all the patrons of the country should ensure equality for women. Thirdly, the myth that women cannot ride is busted."

More than 100 bikers set out from Rainbow Children's Hospital; Marathalli reached Rainbow Children's Hospital, Bannerghatta road. As the bikers reached the Rainbow Children's Hospital, Bannerghatta road, they were welcomed by well-known actress Meghana Raj. Before flagging off the event from Bannerghatta road to Hebbal, Meghana Raj said, "We demand equality. This midnight ride 2022 is a symbolic representation of equality in every sphere."