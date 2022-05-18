Bengaluru: Muslim leaders take a step forward to ease tense situation

Bengaluru: In a bid to calm the simmering unrest in Karnataka, Muslim community and religious leaders are urging people to postpone the use of loudspeakers while calling Azaan on mosques from 5 a.m to 6 a.m.

Several mosques have started following this from Tuesday. "There is a difference between our old pandits and new ones. We are progressive and development oriented. Many changes are going to happen in the coming days. The changes will be in accordance with the law," Umar Sharif, President of Discover Islam Education Trust, academician and thinker told IANS.

Decision of postponing calling of Azaan using loudspeakers from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. has been announced. The community and religious leaders showed no opposition to it, he said. The government guidelines will be followed from Tuesday regarding use of loudspeakers. "Why should we give room for controversy? We intend to get distanced from all the controversies," he explained.

During the hijab crisis, there was an opinion that the community disrespected the court's decision and it was also felt that there is no value for the constitution. "However, it was wrongly communicated. We are law abiding. Once made to understood, we will follow. But, it is the government's responsibility to convince, Umar Sharif stated.

Talking about the unrest situation, Umar Sharif noted that seeing the unrest situation in the state is one perspective. The ground reality is different. There is no dispute among common people. The dispute is between organisations. Within religion also, there are no conflicts. In the name of religion conflicts are created.

"The nationalism includes us all. We should all be united in our soil. Our contributions to the country should be brought out. The religion does not want us to fight," he maintained. The exercise of conveying a message to all mosques to postpone use of loudspeakers for Azaan from 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. is taken up seriously. The message has been sent to all. If some are not understanding, they will be convinced, he explained. Imam of Jamia Mosque Shaikh Maqsood Imran Rashadi has asked to communicate about it to all districts to follow the Supreme Court order on use of loudspeakers, he said. "Let Sri Ram Sena activists' lead a peaceful life. Similarly, let our imam also live in peace.

We will strive to end all disputes, we will forgo our rights to establish peace. We have come here with good intention to lead life," he said. Experts say that the move by religious and community leaders in Karnataka has been praised and appreciated. It is also regarded as the right step towards establishing peace in the state, presently going through an unrest situation.

Hindu organisations have started agitation against calling Azaan at 5 a.m. in the state. They had started chanting of Hindu religious prayers in temples at 5 a.m. against Azaan. The ruling BJP government had released guidelines regarding use of loudspeakers in religious and other places recently.