Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway has already claimed 80 lives in last six months 

Mysuru: More than 84 people lost their lives due to the increase in the number of accidents within six months of the start of traffic on the 10- lane Bengaluru Mysuru express way.

Vehicular traffic has started on the new highway from this September. Since then, more than 335 accident cases have been reported.

Most of the accidents were reported in the months of December and January when the highway work reached its final stage. More than 110 accidents have occurred in the Ramanagara district highway from Kumbalgodu to Nidaghatta in the last six months. More than 41 people lost their lives and more than 100 people were injured.A total of 51 km of highway passes through Ramanagara district. The speed of vehicles on Bidadi, Ramnagar-Channapatnam bypasses has increased to 120-140 kmph. Moving fast. Due to this, the traffic has also increased on the service roads. 225 accidents occurred in Mandya district and 43 people died. From Lakshmipur Gate to Manipal Hospital in Mysore District. 30 accidents have been reported on the highway since 6 months. As a result, 8 people died. In December 40 accidents that occurred and 9 people lost lives.

In January, 10 people died in 55 accidents. More than 150 people have been seriously injured in the past two months.As the speed of vehicles and the rush of motorists to arrive early on the Bengaluru-Mysuru ten lane highway has increased, the number of accidents has started to increase.

The construction work has been completed from Bengaluru to Mandya district boundary. However, the work is progressing from Nidaghatta to Mysuru. The highway is prepared for vehicular traffic only. However, the necessary system for vehicular traffic has not yet been prepared.

Even though the work was not completed, the rush to reach Bangalore-Mysuru within 80 minutes also contributed to the accident. There are no signboards anywhere on the highway. There is no system to indicate speed limit. Due to this the number of accidents is increasing. Mandya and Mysuru district has many bridges, flyovers, underbridges and many turns. Also, vehicles slide where the bridge approach touches the road. Motorists say this is a major cause of accidents.

The main reason for increasing mishaps is only over speed, as the highway is attracting thousands of people due to wide publicity in social media by netizens. Vehicle drivers have craze to run fast thinking it is three lane and it reduces accidents. But they forget that even high ways have speed limits. They run cars at more than 100-120 km , and accidents occurs within seconds as driver lose control of vehicles. Accidents are happening between vehicles due to speed exceeding the limit, due to which riders are losing their lives. At present, there is a seven feet high fence between the expressway and the bypass road. Meanwhile, emergency service vehicles including ambulance and fire brigade are not allowed to ply. Thus, there is a state of panic in emergency situations. There is a lack of safety on bypass roads and medical services are also unavailable. It is suggested by the public that the number of accidents can be reduced if the accident zones are identified and warning boards are installed on the new highway.

A traveller Sharanaiah told that vehicles traveling faster than 120 kmph on the Yamuna Expressway must pay a fine at the next toll. This system should also be implemented on the Bengaluru - Mysuru expressway. The expressway is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 next.