Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway may be delayed as NHAI decides to construct a flyover

Mysuru: The much-awaited Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway may be delayed further owing to the decision of the National Highway Authority of India to construct a flyover in front of Manipalhospital in Siddalingapurato ease traffic congestion on the Rs 8,350 crore 10-lane expressway. Now, the project is expected to be completed by October 2023.

During weekends vehicle drivers have towait at least for five minutes to cross the road as this junction connectsT Narasipura -Hunsur via ring road. The officials have decided toconstruct a flyover to avoid traffic jams.

NHAI project director Sridhar said that the construction of 700-meter flyover was included in the tender forthe 10-lane expressway. A special approval has taken by Union Highway Ministry forconstruction of a flyover for which land acquisition has already been done. The blueprint of the proposed flyover has been sent to the authorities for approval. "After getting the approval we will float tenders for flyover construction. It would take at least another 45 days.

The NHAI authorities in the year 2018 constructed a 580-meter long flyover at an estimated cost of Rs 23.5 crore to Mysuru-Madikeri national highway at Hinakal ring road junction. This is second flyovercoming up in Mysuru.

At present a bypass road of 8.19 km is going on besideSri Rangapatna and a rest house would also come up in this road. The road also includes shopping complex for handicraft items andhotels. A total of 18 underpasses would come up in the road of which construction of ten underpasses has been completed.Mysuru -Kodagu MP PrathapSimha told reporters that the service road could collapse due to heavy rains during rainy season. "Hence I haveappealed to NHAI chairperson Alka Upadhya to construct a concreterevetment to prevent landslides." He said heis confident of completion of the project within the deadline notwithstanding the latest proposal to build a flyover.