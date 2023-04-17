Bengaluru: Pained at BJP leader Jagadish Shettar resignation says Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru : The resignation of former CM and senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar has pained and disturbed him, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

He told reporters here on Sunday that Shetter has been a senior and important leader of this region. The party had taken several decisions on several occasions. He had contested against Shettar in the Hubballi constituency a few years ago. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to bring changes in this static politics. Former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa announced his retirement from electoral politics. The BJP National President J P Nadda and Union Home Minister had promised a big post at the Delhi level to Shettar. On Saturday, he held talks with Shettar and informed him that the ticket will be given to anybody suggested by him but he did not agree. Everything would have been fine if the former CM had continued.

The CM said former CM B S Yediyurappa is their role model as he tendered his resignation even while he was in the chief minister's post. He taught them ideal to everyone. The BJP is trying to take every community along with it. The development of Kittur Karnataka and Kalyana Karnataka was possible only by the BJP. Under the leadership of Yediyurappa, the frontline leadership is ready, and the second-line leadership comprising C C Patil, Murgesh Nirani, and V.Somanna is fully prepared. It was the BJP that has given the maximum number of ministerships to the lingayat community.

The CM Bommai said in Congress Party, two people are in the race for the CM's post, and in the Janata Dal (Secular), it is the name of H.D. Kumaraswamy. "We will work out our election strategy. The BJP will emerge victorious in the coming Assembly elections".

High command's decision



Bommai said Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Jagadish Shettar personally on Saturday. The name of Shettar was on the list of the district-level core committee but the denial of the ticket was the decision of the high command. The time has come to bring the changes.

He said the opportunity must be given from one generation to another generation due to which Shettar had been denied the ticket. "I am not going to answer all the questions raised by Shettar. It's an attempt to make a new development. Shettar's resignation from the party will impact the BJP but damage control exercise will be made to minimize the impact.