Bengaluru: Physical education teacher suspended for taking selfie with politicians

Bengaluru: Bengaluru rural deputy commissioner and election officer R Latha on Monday suspended Nelamangala Government PU College physical education teacher B.J.Anjan Kumar on charges of violation of election code of conduct by taking a selfie with a political party representative and sharing it on social media.

Anjan Kumar was appointed as the head of the static survelliance team (SST) at the check post set up in Soluru Hobali in connection with the State Assembly elections. Anjan Kumar had clicked a selfie with the representatives of the political party and uploaded it on the social media while working daily from 2 pm to 10 pm.

Election office sources informed that this was a clear violation of the code of conduct and the Assistant Returning Officer had reported to the district election officer seeking disciplinary action under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. After reviewing the report, DC R. Latha suspended Anjan Kumar and ordered for a departmental inquiry.

After the announcement of elections in the state, political activities have been on a rampage. Various parties are engaged in wooing voters by holding campaign meetings. Also, it is mandatory to get the permission of the Election Commission for political parties and those who want to contest as an independent candidate for all these activities, while making a plan for campaigning, marching and meeting ceremonies. Also, this permission is mandatory for fairs and other public events.