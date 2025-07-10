Bengaluru Police Arrest Man For Unauthorized Recording Of Women In Public Spaces

Bengaluru Police have taken action against a man who was secretly recording women in public areas and sharing the footage on social media without their permission. The arrest of 26-year-old Gurudeep Singh came after a brave woman student publicly called out the disturbing practice through her own Instagram post.

The incident came to light when a student in Bengaluru discovered that she had been filmed without her knowledge while walking on Church Street. The footage was later posted on a social media account that claimed to document street scenes but was actually targeting women in busy areas including Church Street and Koramangala.

The victim initially attempted to resolve the matter privately by reporting the video and requesting its removal, but received no response from the account holder. The situation worsened when the video began circulating more widely, leading to her receiving inappropriate and vulgar messages from unknown individuals.

Frustrated by the lack of response and the escalating harassment, the woman decided to take her concerns public. In an Instagram video that later went viral, she exposed the account's true purpose, explaining that while it appeared to showcase general street activity, the content creator was actually following and filming women without their consent.

The woman revealed that the account had amassed over 10,000 followers by posting this unauthorized content. She noted that many of the women featured in the videos appeared surprised or completely unaware that they were being recorded, highlighting the predatory nature of the behavior.

In her public appeal, the student emphasized an important point about consent in public spaces. She clarified that being in a public area or having a public social media profile does not automatically grant permission for someone to film and share footage of individuals without their explicit consent.

The case represents what she described as a serious violation of personal boundaries and privacy rights. Her decision to speak out publicly was made reluctantly, as she explained that she had exhausted other options for addressing the situation.

The woman's Instagram post included tags for Bengaluru Police and cybercrime authorities, as she was unable to directly tag the offending account after reporting it to the platform. Her public appeal for help from law enforcement proved effective.

Following the viral nature of her complaint and the public attention it generated, Bengaluru Police swiftly identified and arrested Gurudeep Singh, who was found to be the individual operating the problematic social media account.

This case highlights the growing issue of non-consensual recording and sharing of content featuring women in public spaces, particularly on social media platforms. It also demonstrates the importance of speaking out against such behavior and the effectiveness of public advocacy in prompting law enforcement action when traditional reporting channels fail to produce results.