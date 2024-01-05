Bengaluru: Police directs Mall of Asia to fix traffic problem

Bengaluru: There is a standoff between the Mall of Asia and Bengaluru city police over the parking issue. In the meantime, they have appealed to the police for multiplex permission. However, the police have sternly indicated that they will give permission after the traffic situation is rectified. Amidst this commotion, the locals have revealed the problems arising from the mall.

The residents who spoke said that we who live in the apartment are facing many problems from the mall. The noise of the generator coming from the mall is causing pollution. Children’s education is also suffering. They said that the mall lightings are also causing problems for the sleep of the apartment residents. Bellary Road is the main road connecting Kempegowda Airport Road. People who come to the mall park on the road and leave. Residents of Hebbal, Sahakar Nagar, Jakkur, Amrutha Halli are finding it difficult to move through the service road. He said that senior citizens going to the hospital and patients are getting inconvenienced. The city police have enforced Section 144 near the mall. The police had warned many times not to stop the bike on the road. Due to the high parking fees, the two-wheeler riders used to park their bikes on the service road instead of parking them in the mall premises. Mall staff were also parking.

Parking arrangements have been made in the mall basement to park 230 cars and 800 bikes. However, the expensive fee being charged for parking. They are charging Rs 150 per hour for cars and Rs 100 per hour for bikes.

For this reason, people coming to the mall along with the 300 staff of the mall used to park their vehicles on the service road.