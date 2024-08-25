Bengaluru police unveil series of successful operations this week

Bengaluru: In a concerted effort to combat crime, the Bengaluru Police have made significant strides this week, cracking down on a range of illegal activities, from theft and burglary to drug-related offenses. During the weekly press briefing, Commissioner of Police B Dayananda provided a detailed account of the operations that have led to multiple arrests and the recovery of stolen goods worth lakhs of rupees.

Among the most noteworthy developments was a raid conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), which targeted a shop involved in the illegal sale of e-cigarettes. This operation, carried out with precision and urgency, led to the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of 1,180 e-cigarettes, with an estimated market value of Rs. 30 lakhs. The crackdown comes under the Prohibition of E-Cigarettes Act-2019, marking a step in curbing the proliferation of these banned products within the city.

In another major success, Bellandur Police apprehended an individual responsible for a series of mobile phone thefts. The operation resulted in the recovery of 44 stolen phones of various brands, collectively valued at Rs. 9 lakhs. The accused has been charged under the K.P Act and the IT Act of 2012, reflecting the authorities’ commitment to tackling tech-related crimes head-on.

The Peenya Police Station has also been active, arresting an individual involved in phone snatching cases. The investigation led to the recovery of 23 mobile phones and a two-wheeler, with a combined value of Rs. 5 lakhs. While this arrest marks a significant victory, the search for an accomplice continues as the investigation remains open.

The battle against two-wheeler thefts has seen major breakthroughs this week, with arrests made by both Peenya and Vidyaranyapura Police Stations. Peenya Police arrested a suspect involved in the theft of 20 two-wheelers, valued at Rs. 5 lakhs, linked to 15 separate cases across the city.

Meanwhile, Vidyaranyapura Police apprehended two individuals who had been stealing two-wheelers at night, tampering with engine as well as chassis numbers, and creating fake vehicle documents for online sales. This operation led to the recovery of 25 two-wheelers, six mobile phones, two laptops, and a colour printer, with a total value of Rs. 26 lakhs.

In a separate incident, Indiranagar Police arrested three interstate criminals who were armed with lethal weapons and specialised in breaking car windows to steal laptops. The suspects were caught red-handed, and seven stolen laptops worth Rs. 5.85 lakhs were recovered.

Further demonstrating their commitment to cracking down on property crimes, Bommanahalli Police arrested a suspect and two accomplices involved in a house-breaking theft. The operation resulted in the recovery of gold ornaments weighing 674 grams, 240 grams of silver items, and a significant amount of foreign currency, all valued at Rs. 50 lakhs.

The Jayanagar Police Station reported two successful operations this week. In the first, an individual involved in blackmailing a young woman and extorting gold jewellery and money was apprehended. Police recovered 264 grams of gold ornaments valued at Rs. 15 lakhs.

In the second operation, Jayanagar Police detained two individuals, including an interstate offender, involved in a house burglary that occurred in July 2024. The investigation led to the recovery of 168 grams of gold ornaments, valued at Rs. 9 lakhs.

Basavanagudi Police also made a notable arrest in connection with a chain-snatching incident. Two individuals were apprehended, leading to the recovery of an 86-gram gold chain valued at Rs. 5.5 lakhs, along with the two-wheeler used in the crime.

Additionally, a significant arrest by Jayanagar Police involved an individual from Rajasthan, which led to the recovery of a two-wheeler and a 100-gram mangalsutra chain, valued at Rs. 6.7 lakhs. This operation helped resolve two chain-snatching cases and one two-wheeler theft case, highlighting the interconnected nature of these crimes.

Finally, Bagalgunte Police arrested a woman involved in a house burglary, recovering 70 grams of gold ornaments valued at Rs. 4.9 lakhs. The search for two other women and a juvenile girl involved in the crime continues, as the investigation remains active.