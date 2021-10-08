Bengaluru: Railway hospital gets oxygen generator plant

Bengaluru: The Division Railway Hospital that played a pivotal part in the fight against the pandemic, received a Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) oxygen generator with the capacity of producing 7,20,000 litres per day at the rate of 30,000 litres per hour on Thursday. In August, the hospital had received a Liquid Oxygen Plant with a 2KL capacity.



The plant is installed as a part of a national mission to augment and establish a self-sufficient network of oxygen supplies as a critical component towards the fight against the Covid pandemic.

The new PSA Oxygen generator was inaugurated by P.C. Mohan, Hon'ble MP, Lok Sabha, Bengaluru Central, in the presence of Shri K C. Ramamurthy, Hon'ble Member of Rajyasabha and Shri A. Deve Gowda, MLC. With the establishment of the new oxygen generator, the hospital has a raised capacity of 3089.5 CuM Oxygen support, making itself self-sufficient for all its oxygen requirements.

During the second wave, the average daily consumption of oxygen at the hospital went up to 250 CuM, forcing the hospital to constantly depend on outside agencies for the refilling of the jumbo cylinders. During the peak of the second wave, the requirement was far higher, 450 CuM A total of 1705 patients were treated and 1365 got recovered from Covid-19.

Member of Lok Sabha, P. C. Mohan noted that even when all activities in the country halted, Railways continued to offer its services. Appreciating the Oxygen Express train, he added that the country has been able to meet the shortage of oxygen due to this particular service and it has played a key role in saving many lives.