Bengaluru records 709 mm of rain

Bengaluru: The city received 725 mm of rain during the rainy season in 1971. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that 709 mm of rain was recorded in September this year, which is the second record rainfall in 51 years.

It has been raining continuously since the night of August 31. It rained heavily on Sunday and Monday night, mostly in East Bengaluru and Bommanahalli. Till September, the region usually receives 313 mm of rain, But 709 mm rainfall has been reported. Except for 1998, the city has received the highest rainfall. In 1975, the total rainfall was 725 mm. He said this is the highest rainfall since 1971.

Since 2017, this is the highest rainfall Mahadevpura, East region has received . More than 700 mm of rain falls from June to September. Thus, the problem has increased. Four times as much rain fell from August 30 to September 5. There is a lot of problem in 9 areas in Bommanahalli. He explained that there is a problem in 24 places in the Bengaluru east part and 22 places in Mahadevapura. Water is flowing from Savalu Lake, from which water is flowing on the Bellandur-Sarjapur road. Almost all the lakes in the city are full and water is flowing from them. The water is going at a slow pace as the Rajkaluve is blocked for the water to flow. Water is not flowing due to high pressure. Action will be taken to clear it. He said that the rescue work of the state disaster management team and fire brigade is being carried out.

South, West, Dasarahalli, Raja-Rajeshwarinagar zone has hardly any problem. Three sides in the south and RR Nagar. He said that water has entered four houses in the city. 'Near HAL, Divyashree Apartment have diverted Rajkaluve, It is completely closed. So the water is overflowing without going out. There is trouble for DNA, Apsara, Prestige Apartments. The encroachment will be cleared and the water will be allowed to flow,' he said.

'Rajkaluve is also encroached on RMZ and Ecospace. Steps are being taken to break them. So there is no space for water flow, so the lake Kodi flow is penetrating everywhere. It is also coming to outer ring road.

Trouble with BDA

'There is too much water coming near Yamalur Lake Kodi and this should be stopped. I don't know what you are working on. I don't know who is doing it. Water should not flow too much towards the ecospace. The CM said that action should be taken immediately' BDA engineer member Shanta Rajanna was taken to task by the BBMP commissioner. There is a lot of problem due to some works done by BDA. You should immediately come to the place and do the work,' he expressed outrage while conducting an inspection in Yamalur. In a tweet, BBMP Commissioner Tushar said: 'This is the second most wet rainy season seen by Bengaluru in the last 50 years. The torrential rains from 30th August to 4th September had been 5 times the normal rainfall.