Bengaluru: Rowdy-sheeter hacked to death at KSFA football stadium

Bengaluru: A rowdy sheeter, Arvind (30), was hacked to death by unidentified assailants in Bengaluru on Sunday. The unidentified assailants chased him into the KSFA football stadium and killed him.



Identifying the deceased as Aravind, sources in the police department said the incident took place around 4 pm when the assailants charged into the football ground and chased the youth before killing him in the referee room.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Anuchet M N said, Arvind was managing a local football team and had come to play in a six-a-side football tournament at a BBMP ground located opposite the Karnataka State Football Association's football stadium.

"At about 4 pm, around 4 to 5 persons surrounded him. He fled from the spot and entered the KSFA football stadium and locked himself up in the referee's room. The accused persons followed him, broke down the door and hacked him to death using weapons," Anucheth said.

The chase took place minutes before the start of a division football tournament for women, leaving the players and spectators in shock. The Ashok Nagar police have registered a case of murder and formed two teams to identify and nab the accused.

Police said the murder was the result of gang rivalry. The victim, Arvind, was a rowdy sheeter registered in the Bharathi Nagar police station.