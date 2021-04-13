Bengaluru : South Western Railway achieves 100% punctuality

Bengaluru : South Western Railway (SWR) which runs 297 special trains announced that all express special trains achieved 100 percent punctuality on April 11, i.e., the second week of financial year 2021-22.

"This achievement has been possible due to close coordination between all the departments of SWR and effective & timely monitoring of the train operations at Zonal and Divisional Level.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SWR, has congratulated the Divisional Teams headed by DRM Hubballi Aravind Malkhede, DRM Mysuru Rahul Agarwal, and DRM Bengaluru Ashok Kumar Verma & SWR Operations Department led by Hari Shankar Verma, Principal Chief Operations Manager at the Zonal Level, for their combined effort and efficiency," said a statement.

SWR has already surpassed Railway Ministry's target of punctuality which was set at 88% during the financial year 2020-21 and achieved the distinction of 4th position also among All India Zonal Railways Punctuality position way back from the 16th position out of 17 Zonal Railways almost a year ago.