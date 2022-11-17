Bengaluru Start-Up Took Initiative To Start 'RampMyCity' For Differently-Abled

A start-up named "RampMyCity" was established by businessman Prateek Khandelwal in Bengaluru in 2018 to assist those who are physically disabled in participating in and making contributions to the nation's social, cultural, recreational, and economic life. Public spaces are becoming more accessible to disabled people due to the initiative.

By providing straightforward infrastructure solutions with substantial societal advantages, the start-up has made common public spaces accessible, such as workplaces, residential communities, schools, colleges, parks, police stations, ATMs, supermarkets, places of sports and recreation, eateries, hotels, and government buildings.

In addition to making a remarkable recovery after suffering a spinal cord injury in 2014, Prateek Khandelwal also founded a novel start-up to improve the standard of living for people with physical disabilities all throughout India.

Over the past three years, the start-up, according to its founder, has enhanced accessibility for people with disabilities in more than 300 places. Among the locations are schools, police stations, and more than 75 restaurants.

The start-up also encourages inclusivity by hosting workshops where staff members receive hands-on instruction, information, and sensitization to modify their attitudes, behavior, and cognitive processes toward people with disabilities.

Khandelwal described his ordeal, stating that he was paralysed and confined to his home after having to use a wheelchair. He made the decision to start RampMyCity in order to help other disabled people as a consequence. The laws governing building accessibility in India have many flaws.