Bengaluru: State forest to get protection from German Shepherd dogs

Bengaluru: The Sniffer Dog Squad will be used to detect wildlife crimes including animal smuggling and bloodshed in the forest of the state.

Around 6 German Shepherd dogs trained in various ways for the past 9 months at the National Dog Training Center in Haryana are joining the Indian Wildlife Sniffer Dog Squad and 4 of these dogs will be appointed to the State Forest Department. Prevention and detection of criminal activities including wildlife trafficking in the forest is gaining strength

German Shepherds are being trained at Haryana National Dog Training Institute with the help of NATURE (WWF) and TRAFFIC organizations. So far a total of 94 dogs have been trained and given to forest and railway defense forces in various states. Out of this, 4 dogs are being given to the state under this programme. Bihar and Madhya Pradesh are being given 1 each and two handlers will also be trained with each dog at the same time. So that, forest illegalities will be prevented.

The dogs are given special training on how to detect the scent of tiger, leopard skin and other wild animals parts. The dogs will do detection work based on the operator's instructions. These dogs will help in detecting and preventing smuggling of forest resources.

Dr. Dipankar Ghosh, director of wildlife department of WWF, said that the trained sniffer dogs will be of great help to the forest and railway defense forces of all states, as WWF stands in support of wildlife crime detection and prevention.

Inspector General of National Dog Training Center Eshwar Singh said that dogs trained to prevent wildlife trafficking in forests will be of great help to the investigation teams and will be helpful in preventing illegal activities.