Bengaluru to get 110-km elevated corridor project

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is set to witness the construction of a massive 110-kilometre-long elevated corridor, with plans already moving forward. While the city is also preparing for a tunnel road project, tenders for the elevated corridor have entered the advanced stages. According to officials, the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s Technical Advisory Committee has approved the detailed project report. The project will cost an estimated ₹18,000 crore, including ₹3,000 crore for land acquisition. Once work begins in December, the corridor is expected to be completed within 25 months.

The elevated corridor will be entirely constructed above ground, with designated entry and exit points at strategic locations. The final report will be submitted for state government approval by September 25. Construction will follow a public-private partnership (PPP) model, and toll charges will be levied on Bengaluru–Mysuru highways. The government will finalize toll rates. Speaking to a media, BS Prahlad confirmed that work could begin as early as December once state approval is granted. Authorities expect the corridor to provide a comprehensive solution to the city’s traffic congestion, as it will pass through major areas of Bengaluru.

For durability and quality, the project will use fiber-reinforced concrete technology, a method already implemented successfully in Nagpur. Officials from Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE) have studied the Nagpur model and plan to replicate the same standards here. To ensure strength and efficiency, pre-cast materials will be manufactured in factories before being installed.

Unlike regular road widening projects, the elevated corridors will serve as alternative express routes rather than supplementary ones. The state government may extend viability gap funding to the successful bidders if needed. The elevated corridors will also link Bengaluru’s outer zones and provide direct connectivity to the airport from the eastern segment, allowing seamless travel and route changes for commuters.