Bengaluru: Two hurled to death as rash car driver rams into bike on flyover

Bengaluru: The identity of the young man and the woman who met tragic death in a horrific accident on Tuesday night after falling off the Electronic City flyover has been established.



The victims identified as Preetam (30) and Kritika Raman (28), both natives of Chennai, were employees of a private company in the city. The families of the deceased were informed and they had arrived from Chennai. After the post-mortem examination, they bodies were handed over to the relatives. Both fell to their death from the elevated expressway after their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car.

The victims were heading towards Electronic City elevated flyover from Silk Board at 9.20 pm when the speeding car hit the bike, throwing the two off the flyover. Under the impact of the accident, Pritam and Krithika were thrown off the two-wheeler and fell on the road 50 feet below and died on the spot.

Passers-by were shocked at the ghastly site as the two lay dead on the road. A video clip showed the youngsters lying dead on the road below while the car was hanging on the parapet of the flyover.

The police arrived at the scene and inspected it. Additional Traffic Commissioner Ravikanthe Gowda said, "The bodies of the victims were sent to St. John's Hospital where doctors found their documents and established the identity of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the driver of the car, Hebbagodi Nitesh, who was rushed to a private hospital, was in critical condition. The driver's rash driving was the cause of the accident. A case has been booked under IPC Section 269, 304 (A) at Electronic City Traffic Police.

Meanwhile, the police investigating the flyover accident, suspect that the car driver may have consumed drugs. CCTV footage of the accident emerged and went viral on social media. Preliminary investigations suggested that the victims were hit from behind. However, CCTV footage showed that the car rammed into the victims who stood in the parking bay on the elevated flyover.

The CCTV footage also showed the victims pushing their two-wheeler towards the parking bay a few moments before the accident. Police say they had to push the vehicle as they ran out of petrol. Ravikanthe Gowda stated that the blood samples of the driver Nitesh P (22), an engineering student, have been sent for medical tests to ascertain whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol while driving.