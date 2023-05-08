Bengaluru: ‘Vote from Home’: 92 per cent voting successfully done

Bengaluru : The opportunity to vote from home given by the election officials in connection with the Karnataka state general elections will end on May 6. With 91.89 percent voter turnout from people above 80 years of age and 93.7 per cent voter turnout from disabled people under this innovative system, the program has received a huge response.

For the first time in relation to the Karnataka elections, the Election Commission has allowed people above 80 years of age and disabled people to vote from their homes. It started from April 29 and ended on May 6 at 6 PM. As reported that the effort from election officials of vote from home was successful.

According to the Election Commission, 92 percent of people above 80 years of age and persons with disabilities had voted till Thursday, May 4. A total of 80,250 persons above 80 years of age and 19,279 disabled persons were registered to vote from home.

Voting by 73,743 elderly people-17,943 specially abled

Election Commission officials and staff went to the houses of the voters earlier in the day. The process of giving ballot paper to the senior citizens and specially abled and getting their vote and returning has been done.

So far, out of 80,250 registered persons above 80 years of age, a total of 73,743 have exercised their right to vote. With this, 91.89 percent people have voted. Similarly, of the 19,279 persons with disabilities who had registered to vote from home, 17,943 voted till Thursday (May 4), a total turnout of 93.7 percent.

Among the total registered and the two categories who have voted so far, the total turnout is 92.12 percent. Votes obtained through absentee voting are kept safe in strong rooms. State Election Commission said that they will be taken out and counted on May 13, Saturday, the day of counting of votes.he Election Commission had given an opportunity to voter registration before the start of the voting process from home. After that, from April 29, registered voters went door to door and allowed secret voting. The senior citizens of the state have appreciated this new effort of the election officials. The process was videotaped while senior citizens and specially abled voted. Officials said that more people voted.