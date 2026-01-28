Bengaluru woman ends life over dowry harassment

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by hanging at her residence in southern Bengaluru, reportedly due to dowry-related harassment, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Keerthisri. In a complaint, her parents alleged that she was under severe mental distress following repeated monetary demands from her husband, Guruprasad, and his family.

According to police, Keerthisri was married to Guruprasad, a gym trainer, in 2023, and her parents claimed they had spent around Rs 30 lakh on the wedding.

They further alleged that in December 2025, Guruprasad demanded Rs 10 lakh for house construction. While Rs 8 lakh was paid, he allegedly continued to pressure Keerthisri to arrange the remaining Rs 2 lakh at the earliest.

Unable to bear the continued harassment, Keerthisri allegedly ended her life by hanging at her home in Yediyur in the Banashankari area on Sunday, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by her parents, police have registered a case of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide against Guruprasad and his parents at the Banashankari police station. Further investigation is underway, police added.