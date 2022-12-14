BESCOM begins implementing grid-connected solar rooftop system

Bengaluru: Grid-connected Rooftop Solar Scheme (phase-II) implementation has begun at Bescom, and the company has already received 1,500 applications for the installation of such solar panels. Bescom has been given 10 megawatts of capacity by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

In accordance with this programme, MNRE is offering a 40% subsidy for the first 3 kW and a 20% subsidy for each additional 3 kW up to 10 kW. Local Electricity Distribution Companies in the States (DISCOMs) are putting the plan into action.

According to the standards and guidelines set forth by the MNRE, the empanelled vendors must install the solar panels and other equipment. According to the announcement, the empanelled vendors are required to perform rooftop solar plant maintenance every five years.

Customers can use this service by signing in to https://solarrooftop.gov.in or https://bescom.karnataka.gov.in, said Mahantesh Bilagi, MD, Bescom. Customers can streamline the process by applying online at https://solarrooftop.gov.in. After providing all the necessary information and receiving approval, the subsidy amount will be instantly deposited to their bank account through DBT. They are required to pay the remaining project costs to MNRE-approved vendors.

Through https://bescom.karnataka.gov.in/, consumers can also submit online applications to use Bescom's services. Consumers can talk to Bescom's empanelled vendors to get the rooftop solar panels installed. Customers must pay the remaining cost to the vendors if they use Bescom's services to install rooftop solar panels. Bescom will pay the vendors the subsidised amount. According to this plan, clients are required to install solar panels in accordance with their permitted power load. They can export surplus power to the grid after installing a net metre.

According to the release, the registered empanelled vendor chosen by the beneficiaries through the MNRE portal will conduct a physical survey to evaluate the rooftop solar capacity and advise the beneficiary about the rooftop solar capacity that can be installed in the beneficiary's premises while taking technical and financial considerations into account.