Bill Gates visits Bengaluru during his India tour

Bengaluru: Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and a billionaire, visited an urban neighbourhood in Bengaluru during a recent trip to India and praised the banking company's digitalization for its ability to reach the underprivileged. In New Delhi, he also spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about issues like climate change, healthcare, and education. During a recent trip to India, Gates remarked in one of his social media posts, "In Bangalore, I visited the urban community of Halasuru to learn about how digital banking can help reach poor and underserved communities. It was interesting to see how postal workers are now bringing banking services directly to doorsteps through @IPPBOnline." In Mumbai, Bill Gates also met YouTuber Shraddha, better known as Aiyyo Shraddha, who is based in Bengaluru. "@AiyyoShraddha, a very funny comedian, joined me for the tour of the urban health center. She and I had a wonderful talk afterwards about India's goal of reducing TB and how Mumbai has been a leader in trying new approaches," he tweeted.

He added that his visit to India had given him genuine inspiration and given him hope for the future of the world.

"As you can see, I had a very busy week. But my travels left me truly inspired and optimistic about the future. As big as the problems facing the world are right now, my visit to India reminded me that our capacity to solve them is even bigger," he wrote.