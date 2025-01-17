BITSians in Bengaluru: A Day of Innovation, Networking, and Opportunity

Live
BITS Pilani students, alumni, and industry leaders will gather in Bengaluru on January 19th for an exciting day dedicated to advancing innovation and entrepreneurial growth
Bengaluru: BITS Pilani students, alumni, and industry leaders will gather in Bengaluru on January 19th for an exciting day dedicated to advancing innovation and entrepreneurial growth. The event, a precursor to the renowned LaunchPad 2025 summit, will spotlight the theme, "Sustainability and the Role of AI in Startups." With a mix of expert discussions, a B-Plan competition for BITSian startups, and exclusive networking opportunities, the event promises to inspire and connect the BITS community.
Expert Insights from Industry Leaders: Gain valuable knowledge from renowned speakers like Swapnil Saurav, CEO of Rigi, and Mridula Goel, a distinguished faculty member from BITS Pilani, as they discuss the transformative power of AI in building sustainable startups.
Exclusive B-Plan Competition for BITSian Startups: Compete with fellow innovators in a dedicated business plan competition, showcasing entrepreneurial talent and groundbreaking ideas from the BITS community.
Networking with Top Investors: Connect with leading investors from firms like Arkam Ventures, Antler, and All in Capitals. The networking lunch provides a unique opportunity to pitch ideas, exchange insights, and explore collaboratiobhns with influential industry figures.
Interactive Workshops and Panel Discussions: Participate in sessions led by experienced professionals to uncover actionable strategies for integrating AI into startups and driving sustainable business growth.
Building Momentum for LaunchPad 2025: As a stepping stone to the grand LaunchPad event in March, this Bengaluru meet-up aims to equip attendees with connections, knowledge, and inspiration to excel in the entrepreneurial world.
Don’t miss this chance to connect, learn, and innovate—Register now!
Website: ecellbits.com
Attendee Registration Link: https://forms.gle/p3EZ6on4ktK8atKE7