BITSians in Bengaluru: A Day of Innovation, Networking, and Opportunity

Bengaluru: BITS Pilani students, alumni, and industry leaders will gather in Bengaluru on January 19th for an exciting day dedicated to advancing innovation and entrepreneurial growth. The event, a precursor to the renowned LaunchPad 2025 summit, will spotlight the theme, "Sustainability and the Role of AI in Startups." With a mix of expert discussions, a B-Plan competition for BITSian startups, and exclusive networking opportunities, the event promises to inspire and connect the BITS community.

Expert Insights from Industry Leaders: Gain valuable knowledge from renowned speakers like Swapnil Saurav, CEO of Rigi, and Mridula Goel, a distinguished faculty member from BITS Pilani, as they discuss the transformative power of AI in building sustainable startups.

Exclusive B-Plan Competition for BITSian Startups: Compete with fellow innovators in a dedicated business plan competition, showcasing entrepreneurial talent and groundbreaking ideas from the BITS community.

Networking with Top Investors: Connect with leading investors from firms like Arkam Ventures, Antler, and All in Capitals. The networking lunch provides a unique opportunity to pitch ideas, exchange insights, and explore collaboratiobhns with influential industry figures.

Interactive Workshops and Panel Discussions: Participate in sessions led by experienced professionals to uncover actionable strategies for integrating AI into startups and driving sustainable business growth.

Building Momentum for LaunchPad 2025: As a stepping stone to the grand LaunchPad event in March, this Bengaluru meet-up aims to equip attendees with connections, knowledge, and inspiration to excel in the entrepreneurial world.

Don’t miss this chance to connect, learn, and innovate—Register now!

Website: ecellbits.com

Attendee Registration Link: https://forms.gle/p3EZ6on4ktK8atKE7