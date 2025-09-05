Bizarre ‘Missing Wife’ advertisements spark curiosity in capital

Bengaluru: Advertisements are usually meant to promote products or companies in creative ways that attract customers. But in Bengaluru, a series of unusual posters claiming that wives have gone missing is drawing public attention and sparking curiosity across the city.

The strange ads, displayed on bus stands, roadside billboards and flex banners, carry lines such as “Atul’s wife is missing,” “Nitin’s wife is missing,” and “Ravi’s wife is missing.” Photographs of these posters have gone viral on social media, leaving people puzzled about their actual meaning.

An X account named @e4mtweet shared images of the advertisements on August 29, asking viewers to guess the hidden message behind them. Since then, the post has generated widespread discussion. Some users described the campaign as intriguing but

confusing, while others questioned how three different wives could all go missing at the same time. A few even speculated that the ads might be part of a marketing stunt designed to stir curiosity.

While the true intent behind the campaign remains unclear, the quirky posters have succeeded in grabbing Bengaluru’s attention and setting off a wave of online debate.