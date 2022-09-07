BJP bags both Mayor, Dy Mayor posts of Mysuru Corporation

Mysuru: BJP corporator Shiva Kumar elected as mayor of Mysuru city corporation (MCC) and Roopa Yogesh elected as deputy mayor of MCC at an election held on Tuesday. The result was on expected lines. Given the political equations in Mysuru, the JD(S) was not expected to align with Congress. The party's obvious choice was Bharatiya Janata Party in the Mysuru City

Corporation's mayoral elections which were held on Tuesday. Taking advantage of the situation, the BJP successfully bagged both the Mayor's and Deputy Mayor's posts without much ado.

Mysuru district in-charge Minister S T Somashekar congratulated the new mayor Shivakumar and his deputy Roopa Yogesh on the occasion. JD(S) candidate Reshma Banu's nomination was rejected on technical grounds paving the way for BJP candidate from Ward number 53, Roopa Yogish to lay hands on the Deputy Mayor's post.

While the Congress and JD(S) were left to curse their fate, BJP was grinning ear-to-ear with the unexpected turn of events. Reshma Banu was supposed to submit BCA form while submitting her nomination papers for Deputy Mayor's post. She failed to submit her BCA form resulting in her disqualification.

Congress' Gopi and JD(S) K V Sridhar withdrew from the competition for Mayor's post. JD(S), it seems, agreed to support BJP at the last minute. The Mayor's election saw Congress candidate Syed Hazrath Ulla and BJP's Shivakumar in a tight fight, but the latter won on better numbers (48).

BJP MLAs L Nagendra, S A Ramadass, Mysuru-Kodagu Member of Parliament Prathap Simha, MLC A H Vishwanath and outgoing Mayor Sunanda Palanetra took part in the election process. According to sources, JD(S) rebel MLA G T Devegowda and MLC Marithibbegowda voted in favour of the BJP candidate. MLCs Madhu G Madegowda, Dr D Thimmaiah, Dinesh Gooligowda, Congress MLA Tanveer Sait and Deputy Mayor Anwar Beg supported the Congress candidate.