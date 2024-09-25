Live
Just In
BJP calls for protest demanding resignation of CM after court order
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that BJP-JDS’s attempt to destabilize the Congress government and blackmail me is certain to be defeated.
Bengaluru: The governor had given permission for prosecution against Siddaramaiah in connection with the alleged illegal case in Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda). The High Court has now dismissed the writ petition filed by Siddaramaiah questioning it and the court has upheld the Governor’s order. Against this backdrop, the BJP has called for a statewide protest on Tuesday demanding the resignation of the CM.
A protest was held in front of the BJP office in Mysuru under the leadership of Chhalavadi Narayanaswamy, leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation as the High Court ordered an investigation. Speaking on this occasion, Narayanaswamy said, Siddaramaiah should resign immediately. Go to court and come back to power after acquittal. He said that first work to uphold the court’s verdict. MLA Srivatsa, district presidents L Nagendra and LR Mahadevaswamy, former minister N Mahesh, former MLA Niranjan and hundreds of activists have participated in the protest.