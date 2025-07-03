BJP daydreaming about change of guard: CM hits back

Chikkaballapur: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday strongly dismissed the BJP’s claims about a possible power shift in the state, calling it nothing more than “daydreaming.” Addressing the media at Nandi Hills, he asserted that the Congress-led government is united and will complete its full five-year term.

“BJP thrives on lies, not truth. Their politics is based on misinformation, not facts,” Siddaramaiah said. “They keep saying our government will fall, but we are standing strong like a rock. We will govern for the entire five years.” The CM also challenged the BJP to present their track record from their time in power. “What proof of development have they left behind? What did they do for irrigation, rural development, roads, education, or health in their four years? Did Kumaraswamy, during his short stint in the coalition government, achieve anything significant?” he asked.

He pointed out the massive turnout at the Congress-led government’s two-year achievement celebration. “Despite the rains, over three lakh people showed up. Would they come just like that if they didn’t support this government?” he questioned.

On caste survey

Responding to concerns over the ongoing caste survey, Siddaramaiah clarified that citizens facing difficulties during house visits can declare their caste online. “Enumerators are going door-to-door. People uncomfortable discussing caste can submit it via camps or online. Everyone must use one method or another to declare their caste,” he said.

On cabinet expansion

Siddaramaiah confirmed that any decision regarding new ministers will be taken by the party high command. “In a democracy, everyone may aspire to become a minister, but only 34 out of our 142 MLAs can be accommodated due to the 15% cap,” he explained.

‘I will remain CM for full term’

Dismissing speculation about him stepping down in November, the CM said, “I will continue as Chief Minister for the full five-year term. BJP is not our high command.” He dismissed comments by BJP leaders R. Ashoka, B.Y. Vijayendra, and Chalawadi Narayanaswamy as baseless.

On regional cabinet meetings

He also announced that Cabinet meetings will be held in all revenue divisions across the state. After successful sessions in Kalaburagi, Mysuru, and Bengaluru, upcoming meetings are planned in Belagavi and Vijayapura.

Chikkaballapur hosted the Bengaluru division’s meeting to review budget progress and address smaller administrative issues.

A prayer for prosperity

Concluding his remarks, the Chief Minister expressed hope for continued rainfall, good harvests, and a prosperous, humane society across the state. “Let Karnataka flourish and its people live happily,” he said.