BJP demands statement by HM to end rumours

Bengaluru: The BJP on Tuesday raised the issue of the Dharmasthala murders in the Assembly and urged Home Minister G. Parameshwara to make a statement on the case to put an end to rumours circulating on social media and in society. BJP MLA and state General Secretary V. Sunil Kumar, raising the matter during Zero Hour in the Legislative Assembly, said that for the last 12 to 13 days, developments have been taking place targeting the religious centre. “We welcome the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and have no objection to bringing out the truth. However, under the pretext of investigation, attempts are being made to degrade and defame a Hindu religious centre,” he stated.

“If social media reports and statements are taken into consideration, it is clear they are targeting Dharmasthala. It is an attack on our faith and devotion. We have information that even after 16 sites have been excavated, as per the statements of the unidentified complainant, nothing has been found,” he said.

“I urge the state government to put an end to these rumours. In which direction is the SIT investigation heading? Before the matter takes another turn, information should be shared. If the complainant makes claims, authorities cannot go on digging hundreds of sites. Action should be taken against those indulging in propaganda,” he urged.“The government should maintain the sanctity of the Dharmasthala pilgrimage centre. The Home Minister should make a statement on the progress of the investigation.

How many more sites are you going to excavate?” Sunil Kumar asked. Responding, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that following a complaint and a demand from the local community on July 19, the SIT was formed, and the investigation is in progress. The probe should be completed within the given time frame. “It is not possible to excavate hundreds of sites. After the investigation reaches a certain stage, the SIT will submit a report, and I will make a statement then,” he said. Former Minister and BJP MLA S. Suresh Kumar pointed out that Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had said that the Mangaluru police were competent to conduct the probe and that the SIT was formed due to pressure from Leftists. Clarifying, Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “We are siding with no one.