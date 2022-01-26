BJP high command likely to replace Bommai before 2023 polls

Bengaluru: The BJP top leadership is considering changing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai once again in order to bring in a more dynamic face before the Assembly elections next year.

According to sources, the party's central leadership is said to be unhappy with the performance of Bommai. Since the party is busy with elections in five States, the decision in this regard may be taken after conclusion of these crucial polls.

Sources said that the BJP high command is unhappy with the defeat in the by-elections and local body polls, including in Basavaraj Bommai's own constituency Hanagal. This has left the top leadership worried about the fate of 2023 Assembly polls. Further, the resentment of several ministers and MLAs against the Chief Minister worries the party leadership.

The BJP high command may select a young face ahead of the Assembly polls next year. The new face can be from the politically-influential Panchamasaali Lingayat community. The party may also go for a Dalit face for the top post, according to NDTV sources.

On the other hand, there have been talks of Cabinet restructuring where senior ministers like KS Eshwarappa, Murugesh Nirani, CC Patil, and Prabhu Chauhan are likely to be dropped. Also, four berths in the State Cabinet are vacant and 40 MLAs are lobbying for them. There are also reports that several MLAs, especially those who defected from the JDS and Congress, are in touch with the parties.

Top BJP sources said the high command may change the Chief Minister first and then restructure the Cabinet in order to strengthen the state unit.