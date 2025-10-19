BJP leader seeks NCW’s intervention in state

Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly R Ashoka on Friday alleged that the law and order situation in the state has collapsed with 979 cases of sexual assaults on girls reported in the past four months, including over 114 in Bengaluru alone.

Ashoka has also written to the chairperson of the National Commission for Women, Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar, seeking her intervention. In a post on X, Ashoka wrote, “The law & order in Karnataka has collapsed. In just 4 months, 979 sexual assaults on girls. Bengaluru alone: 114+ cases. Our women & children are living in fear due to the @INCKarnataka government’s criminal inaction.” He said, incidents like “brutal rape and murder of a tribal girl in Mysuru” and the “suicide of a librarian in Kalaburagi due to harassment” reflect a moral and administrative failure.

In his letter to Rahatkar on Thursday, Ashoka expressed deep anguish and alarm over the surge in heinous crimes against women and minors, saying the situation represents a humanitarian and moral crisis. Citing official data and media reports, the BJP leader said, “deterrence has failed completely.”

Ashoka urged the Commission to take cognisance of the issue on its own, send a high-level fact-finding delegation to Mysuru, Kalaburagi, and Bengaluru, and seek a report from the state government and police on crimes against women and minors over the past six months. Ashoka also urged the NCW to recommend urgent corrective measures to strengthen policing, ensure victim protection, and revive women’s safety mechanisms like helplines and shelter homes. “The government’s silence and inaction in the face of such atrocities are unacceptable,” he wrote, adding that “Karnataka, known for its progressive values, cannot afford to let its women and children live in fear and insecurity.”