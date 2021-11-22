BJP ministers demanding 40 per cent commission on works

Mysuru: Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy asked whether taking 40 per cent commission is development? Speaking to media persons here on Monday he said that State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa has said that JD(S) has done nothing for development work while in power.



He said the contractors complained to the PM that the BJP ministers are demanding 40 per cent commission on developmental works. Farmers' problems could have been resolved if that commission problem would have been solved.

There is no scarcity of money in the government, he said.

He said five lakh hectares of crops have been destroyed in the state due to continuous rainfall. The BJP, however, is holding Janaswaraj convention. . He asserted that this government is missing the commitment to the farmers.

He said 'If people make good use of the tax money they pay, farmers can be saved from hardship and compensation for the families of Covid deceased. BJP thinks that it can get votes without doing anything. There is a limit to everything. Be careful before turning down people', he said. Further adding he said: ' BJP speaks of winning 16 seats in MLC election. . On the other hand, they seek for JDS support'.