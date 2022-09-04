BJP MLA abuses woman, AAP rushes to her rescue

Bengaluru: Mahadevapura MLA from BJP crossed all limits of decency in public life. He verbally assaulted a woman in uncharitable ways and courted the ire of the voters in his constituency. According to sources, a police complaint has also been filed, but it is yet to be confirmed. But the woman who was verbally assaulted by the MLA in the filthiest language now faces yet another challenge of being targeted by the police 'for insulting a people's representative'.

Limbavali who was on the rounds of his constituency on Saturday was met by a group of residents in Mahadevapura town who wanted the MLA to resolve a few issues faced by the area due to flooding. A woman (name withheld on request) wanted to talk to the MLA and hand over a memorandum to him, but Limbavali who was in a hurry wanted the woman to just hand over the memorandum. The woman insisted that she must speak to him. Limabavali at this point tipped over and raised his voice and even advanced menacingly towards the woman snatched the paper from her hands and gesticulated violently all the while he hurled abuses of the worst kind at her.

Though people gathered around them tried to pacify him he was in no mood to relent and ordered the police officials present there to arrest her and drag her to the police station. The matter did not end there as the police came back looking for her and her husband and son and filed a FIR against the entire family. Though Mahadevapura is known for its strong women's movement nobody at that point of time rushed to her help.

But the Aam Aadmi Party did not lose time and filed a complaint against the MLA in the Mahadevapura police station. Later the AAP workers and the local leader visited the house of the woman and offered her and her family their support.