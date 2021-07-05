BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal again accuses BY Vijayendra of corruption

Mysuru: BJP MLA Basavanagowda Patil Yatnal on Monday continued tirade against chief minister BS Yeddyurappa and son B Y Vijendra. Speaking to mediapersons after visiting Chamundeshwari



temple he said that he prayed to Goddess Chamundeshwari to eliminate evil powers which indulged in corruption , looting the State by misusing powers.

He said why CCB police does not raid on guest house behind CM Yeddyurappa's residence Kaveri ? He alleged Vijayendra is dealing in that guest house for all and looting at least Rs 100 crore in a day. He said high command should change party leadership immediately, good

people also joined hands with bad. He alleged that opposition parties died in state. These parties are hand in glove with CM Yeddyurappa. That is why they did not speak against corruption by receiving their share.

He alleged Yeddyurappa is finishing leadership of all communities. He did not allow any Lingayat leader to grow. He said former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi is being blackmailed through CD case. He said a conspiracy was made to finish Valmiki community leadership. He also came down heavily on mutt seers who supporting Yeddyurappa. He alleged that seers supporting him because of money and challenged to come to politics by removing kavi(saffron).

District minister S T Somashekar on Monday reacted sharply to the allegations made against CM Yeddyurappa. He said those who speaking now have no morality to speak against Yeddyurappa. He said few leaders claiming they reason for BJP government. He said they should not forget that BJP secured 104 seats in last hustings only under leadership of Yeddyurappa. He said if anyone have complaints against leadership, they should discuss it in party platform and not on the street.