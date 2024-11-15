BJP MLA warns of protest over Panchamasali reservation demand

Chikkodi: BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has issued a stern warning to the government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, over the delay in granting reservation to the Panchamasali Lingayat community. Speaking in Belagavi’s Raybag taluk, he expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s stance and threatened large-scale protests during the upcoming Belagavi Assembly session.

“Siddaramaiah has been in power for over a year and a half, and despite repeated assurances, there has been no concrete decision on Panchamasali reservation. If the government fails to act, we will stage a tractor protest to disrupt the Assembly proceedings during the Belagavi session,” warned Yatnal.

He called on the Chief Minister to urgently convene a meeting with community leaders to clarify the government’s position. “If a notification is issued by December 9, we will suspend our agitation; otherwise, a large-scale protest will follow, and the government will bear full responsibility for any unrest,” he added.

Yatnal also criticized the government over land disputes involving the Waqf Board. “Our agitation against the Waqf Board has already forced the government to withdraw certain notices, but we demand a complete annulment of the gazette notifications. Farmlands, temples, and mutts are being affected. If this continues, farmers and Hindus will teach Congress MPs a lesson in the coming days,” he warned.

Yatnal lashed out at Congress leader Ajjampir Khadri for his remarks about Dr. B.R. Ambedkar allegedly considering conversion to Islam. “Khadri is unfit to speak on Ambedkar. He has no knowledge of history. Ambedkar rejected offers from the Nizam of Hyderabad to convert to Islam, citing the lack of brotherhood in the religion. Instead, he embraced Buddhism, a religion of Indian origin,” Yatnal said.

He further claimed, “Islam does not promote harmony with other faiths. Ambedkar warned about the disruptive nature of the religion and highlighted this in his writings, in book ‘Partition of India’. Congress leaders, who pretend to champion Ambedkar, have clearly not read his works.”

Yatnal emphasized that while Ambedkar opposed caste discrimination within Hinduism, he was never an anti-national. “Ambedkar was a patriot who worked tirelessly for India, unlike those exploiting his name for political gain,” he said, taking a veiled dig at Congress leaders, including Satish Jarkiholi.

Yatnal reiterated his demand for immediate action on Panchamasali reservation. “The community will not tolerate further delays. Siddaramaiah’s government must prioritize this issue, or face the consequences,” he concluded. This heated rhetoric sets the stage for a potentially volatile session in Belagavi, as political and community leaders push for swift government action on long-standing demands.