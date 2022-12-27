BJP MP demands arrest of former minister under Wild Life Act

Davangere: The Davangere MP G M Siddeshwara has demanded the arrest of former minister SS Mallikarjun under Wild Life Protection Act. Speaking to media persons on Monday Siddeshwar alleged that S S Mallikarjun was rearing wild life illegally as the forest officials rescued 29 animals from his farm house. Despite proof officials did not take any steps he said.

The city crime branch(CCB) police on December 18 last arrested one Senthil at Hebbala in Bengaluru while he was attempting to sell the deer pelt and horn. Based on information provided by him the CCB and Davangere forest officers raided the farm of former minister Mallikarjun and rescued seven spotted deer, ten blackbucks, seven wild boars, three mongooses and two foxes from farm house. The farm house situated behind Kalleshwara rice mill are both owned by former minister.

The forest officials registered a case under Wildlife Act, 1972, against rice mill manager Sampanna and farm worker Karibasavaiah and the land owner. Siddeshwar alleged that though case registered against three persons forest officers did not arrest anyone. He alleged that if farm worker attempts to sell deer pelt where the meat has gone ? He alleged that the forest officers supporting the former minister as he is influential. .The MP urged the state government to suspend the DCF immediately on charges of dereliction of duty. He said party MLAs would moot the issue in session soon. He also said he could raise the issue in parliament session next. He further said that there was a rumour that VIPs were coming to farm house to consume deer meat in parties. He said he heard that former chief minister Siddaramaiah also consumed deer meat during celebration of his 75 birth day on August 3 last. 'Law is same for all. Those who consumed deer meat should be booked immediately as per law' he said.

" A case has been registered under 1972 Wild Life Protection Act. Forest officers are conducting probe , there is no question of sparing guilty '' Bellary chief conservator of forests T Hiralal told this reporter . He said all the accused will be arrested no doubt in it. All the 29 animals rescued from farm house shifted to Anangodu zoo. Veterinary doctor monitoring health condition of animals he added.

Former minister S S Mallikarjun told reporters that he has permission from Forest Department to rear wildlife. Since last 22 years he was rearing animals in his farm house. He said an employee of farm house was arrested by police while trying to sell deer pelt without his knowledge.