BJP MP offers new bovines to cow owner

Bengaluru: Following a disturbing act of animal cruelty, Bengaluru Central BJP MP P C Mohan has provided two cows and a calf to Karna, a resident of Vinayaka Nagar, Chamarajpet. This support comes after Karna’s cows were brutally injured in a shocking incident last weekend.

The MP visited Karna’s home to personally hand over the bovines, accompanied by a ceremonial procession featuring traditional music. The occasion also included a special puja performed at the Mariyamma Temple, emphasising cultural reverence for cows and the significance of the gesture.

The incident, which has drawn widespread condemnation, involved the slashing of the udders of three cows on Saturday night. Police investigations revealed that the accused, identified as 30-year-old Syed Nasru, carried out the act under the influence of alcohol. Nasru, a native of Bihar’s Champaran district and a worker in a nearby shop, was arrested and placed under judicial custody until January 24.

The police have charged Nasru under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Authorities confirmed that the accused acted alone and that the injured cows, now receiving veterinary care, are recovering well and out of danger.

Following the incident, MP PC Mohan criticised the local police for their delayed response, calling attention to lapses in law enforcement and the broader implications for public safety. The case has since been registered at the Cottonpet police station, with officials working to address concerns raised by the public.