BJP MP slams government for ‘misgovernance’

Gurupura: Accusing the Congress-led Karnataka government of undermining the state’s development and ignoring the welfare of the poor, Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta said the BJP would not rest until a mass movement is built to remove what he called an “anti-people” administration from power.

Speaking at a dharna protest organised by the BJP in front of the Gurupura Gram Panchayat office on Monday, MP Chowta criticised the state government for “rampant corruption, maladministration, and centralisation of power.” He claimed the public was already feeling the impact of poor governance and that the state was nearing an “emergency-like situation” under the Congress.

“The decentralisation of power was a core vision of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and a key aspect of the Indian Constitution. But this corrupt Congress government has weakened local governance structures from the gram panchayat to municipal corporations,” Chowta said. He alleged that powers earlier held by local bodies, such as issuing uniform land-use maps (9/11 forms), have been transferred to urban development authorities, making it difficult for ordinary citizens to build homes on single plots.

He also accused the government of intentionally complicating simple procedures to encourage middlemen and bribe-taking. “They lured voters with free schemes and guarantees, but are now clawing back hard-earned money from the public using indirect means,” he said. Recalling the BJP government’s past achievements, Chowta noted that thousands of houses had been sanctioned for the economically weaker sections through gram panchayats. “But under the current Congress regime, not even a single house has been handed over to the poor,” he said.

He also alleged that the government has begun reducing the number of beneficiaries under social welfare programmes such as Sandhya Suraksha and old-age pension schemes, pushing many elderly citizens into distress.

The MP further criticised the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, citing the recent killing of a Hindu activist in Dakshina Kannada district as evidence. “Loot and corruption have taken over every department, and the state’s financial health is worsening under this administration,” he claimed.

Following the protest, a BJP delegation led by MP Chowta and Gurupura BJP Shakti Kendra President Srikar V. Shetty submitted a memorandum to Panchayat Development Officer Pankaja Shetty, listing their grievances and demands for action.